Metro strike wins new offer

Workers on the Tyne and Wear Metro delivered a bloody nose to bosses by staging a rock solid 48-hour strike before Christmas.

The RMT union members walked out on 20 and 21 December to demand workplace justice and pay equality.

The union blamed the “wholesale shutdown of services” across 60 stations on Nexus—which owns the contract to operate the metro.

Workers want the introduction of new rolling stock to lead to pay rises and a reduction in the working week for all grades.

But instead of attempting to reach an agreement, the firm used lawyers to challenge the legitimacy of the strike ballot. Since the strike, the union and management have held “constructive” talks where workers were offered an improved 18.5 percent basic pay rise.

Walkouts planned for later in January have been called off while workers vote on the offer.

They should be prepared to keep up the pressure to make sure bosses deliver on their promises.

Rail Gourmet workers at Paddington station in London struck solidly for 24 hours on 20 December.

They are fighting for a productivity bonus, safety and respect at work.