It’s Harryverderci as racist royals regroup and rebrand

Not since the dark days of Diana has such a sense of dread and unhappiness surrounded the royal watchers of the British press.

Prince Charles jetted back from Oman where he was busy offering his condolences to the country’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said over the death of previous Sultan Qaboos bin Said who died aged 79 last Friday.

It is that much of a crisis.

The shooting party that takes place most weekends was forced to finish a day early so the preparations for a family meeting could take place.

Philip, who is apparently still not dead, was brought back to the main house for the first time in months.

The cause of this was the shocking announcement that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan wanted to step back from Royal duties and be financially independent.

Since we pay their wages you think we would get a say about all this, but apparently not.

Bullied by the rest of the royals and the press, Harry and Meghan have reputedly had enough.

Many an expert is available for rants.

Piers Morgan is not against the couple because Harry is suing the Mirror over phone hacking when Morgan edited the paper.

Nor is the The Daily Mail shaping its coverage because it is being sued by Meghan for printing a private letter she wrote to her father.

When Harry wore a Nazi uniform to a party, we were told by the press it was youthful indiscretion.

So when Harry called one army colleague a “Paki” and another a “raghead” the press was also understanding.

But then he marries a black woman and suddenly the press turn on him and his wife.

The mainstream media lap up the crumbs of gossip while they fan flames of prejudice.

The existence of the monarchy reinforces the view that the majority of people have to bow down and show deference to our “betters”.

The queen and the rest of her family stand at the top of a dung heap of privileged and wealthy people.

The dysfunctional gang are going to try and rebrand again.

The anachronism of a desultory collection of racists and child abusers bullying each other while talking about duty is one more reason why it should be abolished.

Sussex Royal, which the dream couple have been using on their Instagram account and on a website launched last week as they announced they were “stepping back” as senior royals, was registered with the patent office. As was “Sussex Royal the Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex”. This is so tat can be sold with their logo.

When the queen first came to the throne she cut a nice deal with then prime minister Winston Churchill. It means she is the only person in the country able to reclaim tax on dividends and interest from investments in British companies. That has netted her over £1 billion.

Andrew’s secretary gets a pay off to quit

The Duke of York’s private secretary has reached a legal settlement with the royal household after his Buckingham Palace office was shut down following the disastrous interview about prince Andrew’s links to the sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Amanda Thirsk will receive tens of thousands of pounds after her employment in the household was ended.

She was supportive of his decision to go ahead with the BBC Newsnight interview in November.

During the interview the duke defended his friendship with Epstein, but failed to show sympathy for the victims.

He denied that he had sex with one of the teenage victims, saying he had been at Pizza Express in Woking.

He later withdrew from royal duties.

His office was moved out of Buckingham Palace and Thirsk’s role ended.

Fortunately she will lead Pitch@Palace Global Ltd, a scam scheme set up by Andrew.

Duchess leaves firm that has lost millions

The Duchess of York who once took a wad of cash off Jeffrey Epstein has been dragged into another financial scandal after an entertainment company from which she resigned last month was accused of “potentially unlawful transactions”.

Gate Ventures may have been the subject of “misapplication of monies running into millions of pounds” its investors claim.

Gate Ventures had its shares withdrawn from trading on London’s junior stock market five years ago. It suffered a near £10 million loss in 2018.

Zheng Yongxiong, who is owed £2.5 million by the company, claims that “serious concerns regarding the directors’ conduct” mean that administrators should be appointed.

Counsel said at a pre-trial hearing that Ginger & Moss, a tea company founded by the duchess, received £232,000 in loans from Gate Ventures and accounts suggested there was “none left”. The trial is due to be held in March.

Friends in US can be taxing

Harry and Meghan should consider establishing a US-based “friends of” charity.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge created “friends of” organisations for their charitable foundations.

If a charity is based in Britain, US donors are not able to enjoy the perk of claiming US tax relief on any money they give.

US “friends of” organisations make the problem go away.

Tax records show that the US branch of the Prince of Wales’s charity raised $8.4 million in the past year, while the Cambridges’ American affiliate, which is based in New York, raised $740,000.

Who would live in a house like this?

The royal family has refused to name the person who loaned Harry and Meghan their Canadian mansion.

The duke and duchess of Sussex’s decision to relocate was made after spending Christmas and New Year at Mille Fleurs, a £10.5 million seafront home on Vancouver Island.

The identity of property owners is kept private by a complicated agreement soon to be outlawed because it could be exploited by people seeking to launder money.

All 27 properties in the development are owned by Towner Bay Country Club. Buyers do not buy houses directly, paying instead for shares in the club.

‘Prince Andrew what an outstanding dumb fuck, “I don’t know who that young woman was, and I don’t sweat.” It’s ridiculous!’

Actor Brian Cox on the royal family

‘Where is the racism? You can’t just say it’s racism’

Piers Morgan accused Harry and Meghan of ‘holding the Queen to ransom’ and of ‘literally breaking up the Royal family’

‘I’m not in that category at all where I believe there’s racism at all’

Home secretary Priti Patel agrees with Piers

‘I’ve never met her but I look at her and I think ‘I don’t think I’d like you in real life.’ Awful, woke, weak, manipulative, spoilt’

Presenter Eamonn Holmes speaks for entitled rich white men everywhere