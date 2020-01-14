Billionaires get richer

The world’s 500 wealthiest people added £1,000 billion to their wealth last year.

The gross haul boosted their collective wealth to over £5,000 billion. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index reported that the fat cats’ fortunes had risen by 25 percent over 2018.

Leading the 2019 gains was France’s Bernard Arnault, head of the world’s largest luxury?goods company—LVMH

The group’s products include Moet, Hennessy and Louis Vuitton. He added over £30 billion to his loot to become one of the world’s three centibillionaires—those with a net worth of at least 100 million dollars, or £77 billion.

Jeff Bezos is still the richest person in the world.

The Amazon founder held onto the top spot with an estimated net worth of over £100 billion.

He’s trailed closely by Microsoft founder Bill Gates, whose estimated worth is just under £100 billion.