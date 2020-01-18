‘Help us beat neoliberal president Macron’—French strikers appeal for solidarity

France’s trade unions are making an international appeal to sustain their strikes against president Emmanuel Macron’s assault on pensions.

The strikes and protests continue well into their seventh week.

According to the CGT union federation, almost 250,000 people marched in the streets of Paris last Thursday.

Strikes have spread to French ports, causing delays to ferry services to Britain. And last Thursday vessels set to export a total of 536,000 tons of cereals, mostly wheat, were held up outside the ports.

A three-day walkout by dockers which began last Tuesday has led to production stoppages at some livestock feed factories.

On Saturday in Marseille, sailors and striking Fluxel workers—responsible for the loading and unloading of tankers—blocked access to the depot’s tankers with heavy goods vehicles. The city’s Fos-sur-Mer port is the main French port and the second biggest one n the Mediterranean area.

Withdrawal

Teachers have also been taking action. Last Wednesday they occupied the Paris Rectorate—education department—to demand the withdrawal of the pension attacks, the assault on education and to denounce police violence.

The Rectorate of Rouen was blocked while protests also took place in Versailles, Lille, Reims and Montpellier.

Yet, despite concessions on details, the government is not moving. And union leaders have not called the all-out general strike that’s needed to guarantee a win.

So after weeks on action, strikers are calling for funds. In this video rail worker Axel Persson asks for solidarity. Donate here.