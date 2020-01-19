Rage against sexist Trump as tens of thousands join US Women’s Marches

Up to 10,000 demonstrators took to the streets of Washington DC for the fourth annual US Women's March on Saturday.

More than 250 sister protests took place across the US and the rest of the world, including London and Brussels.

In the US many of the protesters, placards and banners demanded Donald Trump’s impeachment over a corruption scandal. Laurie Kaczanowska, who had travelled from Pennsylvania, said that democracy was “in danger”.

She told the New York Times newspaper, “This march is about many issues that face women and families

“Climate change is, of course, up front.

“But here and now we have to focus on protecting our republic’s democracy because I think that’s in danger.”

There was widespread anger over right wing politicians' latest attempts to restrict a woman’s right to choose.

In 2019 at least 13 states introduced laws effectively banning abortion. Restrictions are a massive step towards reversing Roe vs Wade—the 1973 court case that made abortion a legal right.

The right have been given confidence by having sexist Trump in the White House. As protester Anna Colosi said, “It all ties into Trump.”

“So many people now think his behaviour is acceptable,” she added, pointing to Trump’s boats of sexual assault.

“I think that’s terrifying.”

Violence

The Women’s Marches linked other issues with demands for women’s rights. Shannon Watts from the anti-gun violence group Moms Demand Action spoke at marches in California and San Francisco.

And other demonstrators highlighted climate change and migrants rights.

The Women's March started in the US in 2017 to protest against the inauguration of Trump and saw some 5.3 million people take to the streets worldwide. Three years later the marches were smaller, but there was still a sense of urgency.

Protester Cara Horan said, “There’s no point in waiting, because what I’ve learned in the last four years is that no one is going to fix anything for you.

“You have to be able and willing to do it yourself.”

Another protester, Becky Halbe, added, "The energy is still there. We can't give up — this is important to show that we care."

With sexists like Trump and Boris Johnson in office in the US and Britain, we need to keep up the fight against oppression and bigotry.