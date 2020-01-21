The things they say

‘These are the worst election results for the school in 400 years’

Tory business minister Kwarsi Kwarteng complaining about the lack of Etonians in parliament

‘We see little advantage to exchanging one over-promising, divisive figure for another’

The New York Times can’t back leftish US presidential candidate Bernie Sanders because he is too much like Donald Trump

‘Independent Office for Police Corruption’

What the Daily Mail called the cops’ Independent Office for Police Conduct watchdog in an article last week

‘Repay political debts to his allies’

Tom Watson complaining about David Cameron nominating people for peerages in 2016. He is set to be offered a peerage nominated by Jeremy Corbyn

‘It seems to me to be a very serious threat to our democratic processes’

Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell is against the Lords he is part of going to York