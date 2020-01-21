Obituary - Nita Sanghera, 1961-2020

We are all devastated to hear that Nita passed away last Thursday, after battling illness for the last six months.

She was an inspiration, a relentless fighter against oppression and injustice.

Nita was months away from taking up her role as the first black woman president of the UCU union, following her spectacular election to the post of vice-president in 2018.

Nita worked for many years in the financial sector before moving on to a Women’s Aid project providing counselling and support.

More recently, she was an access to HE lecturer at Bournville College in Birmingham, where she became involved as a political activist and trade unionist.

I have many fond memories of working alongside Nita at the college where she showed kindness, generosity and support to her students.

Nita brought a combative and positive approach to her trade union work. “We have to be positive, of course we can win,” she frequently said. She was a breath of fresh air, and people loved her.

Nita was determined to use her UCU role to encourage resistance. She never turned down an invitation to speak at a college or university, including many Stand Up To Racism events and rallies.

Nita always remembered names and family details, and her outgoing personality ensured she filled a room with her presence.

Nita joined the Socialist Workers Party (SWP) in 2017 and was disappointed to miss Marxism festival 2019, and the recent SWP national conference because of illness.

She was proud of being a socialist and a great supporter of anti-racism and the Palestinians.

Nita was a warrior who inspired people to join the struggle and her spirit will live on.

Her private funeral will be taking place on 24 January and a memorial rally will be organised in the coming weeks.

Our condolences to Bal and all the family.

Nita’s family has requested any donations go to John Taylor Hospice, Erdington, Birmingham B24 0DF