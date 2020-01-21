Socialist Worker
Outrage after lesbian attacked in Sunderland

Issue No. 2688
Charlie Graham

Charlie Graham (Pic: Charlie Graham/Facebook)

A lesbian woman was targeted in a vicious homophobic attack in Sunderland last week.

Charlie Graham was left battered and covered in blood after the assault that saw her punched and thrown to the ground.

She said she had suffered repeated violence for being a lesbian. “It was very painful and I’m still in a lot of pain now,” she said.

“I don’t go anywhere by myself anymore. I only feel comfortable at my mum’s house.”

She added, “I think you should be able to be proud of who you are.”

The incident underlines the increase in attacks on LGBT+ people in recent months.

Socialist Workers Party members in Newcastle campaigned over the issue last weekend and there was a warm response from people who were horrified by the assault.

One young man said he had suffered homophobic bullying and was very glad to see socialists taking this issue onto the streets.

News
Tue 21 Jan 2020, 13:30 GMT
Issue No. 2688
