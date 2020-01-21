Cleaners win, but Birkbeck outsourcing fight isn’t over

Cleaners at Birkbeck college in central London are celebrating after winning their battle to be directly employed by the university.

The cleaners, members of the Unison union, were officially brought back in-house last week.

They’ve also won improved conditions.

Edwin Clifford-Coupe, Birkbeck Unison campaigns officer, said workers had “campaigned courageously for an end to the injustice of outsourcing”.

“Congratulations to them—and thank you to everyone who has supported our campaign,” he said.

Birkbeck Justice 4 Workers campaign group said, “The struggle continues.

“Outsourcing is a regressive practice which drives down conditions and breaks up groups of workers. We look forward to eliminating it from the higher education sector and society as a whole.”

Birkbeck night security and catering staff are fighting to be brought back in house too.