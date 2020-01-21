Huge victory in Newham schools academy battle

Workers at an east London secondary school have won a big victory in a fight against academisation.

NEU union members at St Angela’s school in Newham were set to start a two-day strike on Wednesday of last week.

Along with union members at St Michael’s primary school, they were fighting plans to turn their school into an academy.

But the threat of strikes forced school bosses at St Angela’s to retreat. The head teacher and governing body signed a statement to say they would not consider academisation in the next five years.

NEU members at St Angela’s had already struck for one day in December, and had six days’ strikes planned in total.

Their major victory shows that strikes, and workers’ willingness to take sustained action, can get results.

Workers at St Michael’s went ahead with their two?day strike last week. And they began a three-day strike on Tuesday of this week.

Meanwhile NEU members at nearby St Bonaventure’s school are also balloting for strikes on the same issue.

Local trade unionists should organise solidarity with the workers and boost the fight against academies.

Send messages of support to louise.cuffaro@neu.org.uk