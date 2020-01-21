Anger after attack on workers at Soas

A group of workers at Soas University of London are discussing action over bosses’ plans to impose serious attacks on staff. The plan will effectively put workers on casual contracts out of a job.

Bosses want to cut the budget for fractional staff – those workers employed on a fraction of a full term contract.

Management announced last week that research leave for permanent academic staff will be suspended. This will push those workers to take up more of the teaching hours at Soas, leaving fewer teaching opportunities for fractional staff.

Sandy Nicoll is branch secretary of the Unison union at Soas. “This is an appalling move that targets the most vulnerable of our academic colleagues,” he told Socialist Worker.

“Soas Unison stands 100 percent behind those planning to respond.”

Sandy said Soas bosses are looking for “quick fixes” to financial problems. “Fractionals have been thrown under a bus,” he said.

“There’s a lot of anger about it. We’ve got a top heavy management team – why not make cuts there?”

The student union at Soas met this week and passed an emergency motion to back workers who take action. Union members in Unison and the UCU union are organising to support action too.