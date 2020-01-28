Defend the right to stand with Palestinian people

We will continue to stand up for Palestine. That was the message as Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) members packed Conway Hall in London for their annual general meeting last Saturday.

It has been a challenging year with continuing slurs of antisemitism directed at many pro-Palestinian activists.

But the PSC has continued to grow. As well as its general work, it has organised marches for the Palestinians’ right of return to the areas they were expelled from in 1948. And it has held Israel Apartheid Week activities in 30 universities. It has held events boycotting Puma and HSBC for their support for the Israeli state.

A particular focus agreed for 2020 was to counter the attack on boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) campaigns by the Boris Johnson government.

Omar Barghouti, a founder member of the BDS movement, gave an international perspective and inspired conference to fight on.

A new East London PSC branch will be launched with Palestinian speakers on 7 Feb, 7pm, Durning Hall, E7 9AB