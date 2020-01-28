Big vote for more strikes on South Western Railway

Further strikes are planned on South Western Railway (SWR) after workers voted overwhelmingly for more action.

The RMT union members have fought for over two years. In the latest ballot workers voted by 82 percent for strikes on a 59 percent turnout.

Workers staged 27 solid days of strikes in December.

Guards are fighting the imposition of driver-only operated services, which threaten their jobs and passenger safety.

SWR workers have shown incredible determination in fighting these dangerous plans through several periods of strikes. They cannot stop there.

It’s time to escalate. The strikes will be more effective if the RMT brings out station staff alongside guards. And there should be solidarity action from the Aslef train drivers’ union.

Last week Tory transport secretary Grant Shapps said that SWR was “not sustainable in the long term”. But rather than taking the obvious step of renationalisation he asked the failing private franchise owners to submit a proposal for another contract.

Cooking up some action

Catering workers at Rail Gourmet are set to walk out again this week.

The RMT union members, based at the Paddington depot in west London, were set to strike on Thursday and Friday.

They are fighting rostering practices, the incorrect payment of allowances and bonuses and the failure to replace faulty equipment.