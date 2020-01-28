Socialist Worker
Tories’ assembly of inaction on climate change

Issue No. 2689
Extinction Rebellion supporters in London last year (Pic: Guy Smallman)

Around 150 people have begun the process of kick-starting Britain’s first “climate assembly”.

They are set to meet, discuss—and eventually recommend—ideas for reaching the Tory government’s target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.

Dramatically slashing carbon emissions will be the single biggest factor in minimising a drastic temperature rise that threatens climate catastrophe.

David Attenborough told delegates, “Your very existence here means members of parliament are taking it seriously.”

But the government is not taking climate and ecological chaos seriously. Instead, it is using the climate assembly as a cynical distraction from its lack of action.

Extinction Rebellion (XR) pushed for a “Citizens’ Assembly” to oversee government policy towards a deadline of net zero carbon emissions by 2025.

But the climate assembly, launched by Select Committees of MPs, falls far short of this demand.

If Britain achieves the 2050 deadline, it still only leaves a 50 percent chance of limiting the temperature rise to 1.5 degrees.

That will result in devastating climate chaos.

If delegates at the climate assembly make any decisions, the government isn’t bound to act on them.

Hope for a habitable world lies in mass action that demands urgent and radical change—not on fakery from the government.

Tue 28 Jan 2020, 13:48 GMT
