Round-up: cops called to St George’s pickets, cleaners strike, ferry walkout and more

Security guards at St George’s medical school in south London struck for a further three days from Monday.

The United Voices of the World (UVW) union members are in the middle of a programme of 15 days of strikes against outsourcing.

The workers, who are employed by Noonan, want to be brought back in-house.

Workers have faced repeated threats of arrest from the cops. On Monday morning strikers were joined by Labour councillors and workers from the ongoing dispute against outsourcing at St Mary’s hospital in west London.

Sakina Sheikh, Labour councillor in Lewisham, south east London, said that strikers “are on the front line of the fight in London for better working conditions”.

Donate to the strike fund at bit.ly/UVWStrikeFund

Cleaners say no to low pay

Cleaners and maintenance workers and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in central London were set to strike for a month from Monday of next week.

The PCS union members are in a long-running battle over pay, working conditions and union recognition.

The workers want outsourcing company Interserve to compensate them from pay changes made when the company took over last year.

They also want a return to monthly salaries rather than daily pay and for cleaners not on permanent contracts to have their hours reinstated.

And they want Interserve to recognise their union.

The workers have already taken 18 days of strikes since last March.

Picket lines. Monday—Friday, 7:30am until 12 noon, King Charles Street, central London SW1A 2AH. Send messages of support to helenf@pcs.org.uk

Ealing tax office workers escalate walkouts

Workers at a west London tax office were set to strike for two half days on Wednesday and Thursday followed by a full day on Friday this week.

The PCS union members at an HMRC office in Ealing are fighting against the closure and relocation of their workplace.

Strikers asked trade unions and campaign groups to show solidarity and bring banners to a rally on Thursday.

Rally - 12 noon at International House, 7 High Street, W5 5DJ

Heading for action on Woolwich ferry

Workers on the Woolwich Ferry in south east London plan two walkouts.

The Unite union has called the strikes on the Thames River crossing for Friday 28 February and Friday 13 March.

Briggs Marine Ltd operates the ferry service on a contract to Transport for London.

Unite said that the latest dispute centres on the failure to pay the London Living Wage and changes to overtime.

Workers are also fighting bosses failure to adhere to the agreed job evaluation scheme and inability to deal with important equality issues.

Cranking up the car pay fightback

Workers who make crankshafts for car giants—including Ford and Peugeot—are at the “end of their tether” over pay.

Unite union members at the Darcast Crankshafts Ltd factory in Birmingham will be balloted for strikes from this week.

They receive a basic rate of £6.16 an hour—below the minimum wage—which is “topped up” through shift allowances.

Four walkouts are set at Dial-a-Ride

Around 600 workers at Transport for London were set to strike against a “derisory” 1 percent pay offer on Friday.

They include 300 workers on the Dial-a-Ride service and 300 revenue protection officers, road transport enforcement officers and compliance officers.

The workers, who are members of the Unite union, plan further 24-hour walkouts for 28 February, 27 March and 24 April.

Maintaining fair shift patterns

Maintenance workers at East Dunbartonshire Council have voted overwhelmingly for strikes over shift pattern changes.

The 60 Unite union members at the Scottish local authority work as plumbers, joiners and electricians.

They voted for strikes by 98 percent on an 80 percent turnout.

London Living Wage resistance is on

Traffic wardens in Hackney, east London, plan to hold a week-long strike over pay from Friday 10 February.

The Unite union members, who are currently paid the London Living Wage of £10.75 an hour, are fighting for £15 an hour from April 2020.

The 40 traffic wardens voted by 81 percent for strikes.