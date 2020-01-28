Protesters at fascist reading

Around 70 people protested outside the public reading of a fascist book in Vauxhall, south London, last Sunday.

Supporters of Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) and London Anti-fascist Assembly organised the protest outside the Tea Rooms Theatre.

Around eight people joined a reading of Benito Mussolini’s Doctrine of Fascism inside.

It came on the day before the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz and Holocaust Memorial Day.

Meanwhile, fascists sprayed antisemitic graffiti onto a Barclays bank in Bexleyheath, south east London.

It shows the Star of David, the far right’s Celtic cross and the letters “WP”—white power.

A statement from SUTR said, “These disgusting images have gone up in Blackheath on the eve of Holocaust Memorial Day.”

A Holocaust Memorial Day event was held in south east London on Monday.