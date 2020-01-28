Crisis after floods and landslides in Brazil

Over 50 people have been killed and tens of thousands displaced from their homes after floods and landslides hit Brazil. The country has recorded its heaviest rainfall in 110 years.

Authorities called a state of emergency in 47 cities across the state of Minas Gerais last Sunday.

The crisis comes a year after the collapse of a dam at an iron ore mine in the same region, which claimed the lives of 270 people.

Some 16 people have been charged with murder.

They include the former chief executive of Vale, the firm that owns the mine and dam.

The incident was foreseeable and could have been avoided. But bosses put profit before safety.

Extreme weather events such as the floods in Minas Gerais are becoming more common across the globe.

Yet profit-hungry companies continue to exploit the planet.

And many politicians, such as Brazil’s right wing president Jair Bolsonaro, are giving them the green light.

Big business and their enablers in government are accelerating the climate crisis.

The latest floods show that the human cost of the crisis is only getting greater.

Join the next climate strike on 14 February, and mobilising meetings for the Cop26 climate conference in Scotland.