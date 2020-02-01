No ‘peace or prosperity’ in Palestine

Occupation rebranded as “peace and prosperity” is what every US and Israeli government has wanted for Palestinians for decades. But only Donald Trump has the brass neck to come out and say it.

Trump’s much-touted “deal of the century”—the supposed peace deal released last week—begins with a lofty sense of promise to the Palestinians.

“Palestinians have aspirations that have not been realised, including self-determination, improvement of their standard of living, social betterment, and a respected place in the region,” it says.

What it promises is a tiny, fragmented scrap of land over which Palestinians have no real political control. It will be surrounded by a heavily armed Israeli state.

Trump says each side has to make “sacrifices”. Israel’s “sacrifice” is to give up some of the Palestinian land it stole 53 years ago in the Six-Day War of 1967—though not all of it.

“The State of Israel and the United States do not believe the State of Israel is legally bound to provide the Palestinians with 100 percent of pre-1967 territory,” says Trump’s plan.

That means Israel keeps the vast majority of settlements—in which more than 700,000 Israelis squat on Palestinian land—built since then.

Meanwhile the Palestinians have to give up huge chunks of land, including the entire Jordan Valley. This would completely cut off their only way out of the West Bank that isn’t through Israel.

The plan says Palestinians would get “significant territorial expansion” and land “reasonably comparable in size” to what they had in 1967.

Yet its “conceptual map” of a future Palestinian state shows that all that’s left for Palestinians are small patches of territory, cut into by Israeli settlements.

Travel between them would mean long, circuitous routes through narrow corridors of land, or through tunnels or bridges.

Tunnel

A similar tunnel would connect West Bank land to the Gaza Strip—provided Palestinians are allowed the Gaza Strip.

Israeli border guards would control every crossing in and out of Palestinian land. Nastier still, Israel would keep complete military control over the entire land, sea and air.

This Palestinian state won’t be allowed its own military. And Israel will be allowed to “engage in the necessary security measures”—invade, bomb, assassinate—to keep Palestine “demilitarised and non-threatening”.

Palestine won’t even have the right to join any international body without Israel’s say-so. And all cases against Israel and the US in the International Criminal Court have to be dropped before negotiations can begin.

Palestinians are left with no real political control. But they should really be grateful for Israel’s permanent military occupation.

“Every country spends a very significant sum of money on its defence,” says the plan. “The State of Palestine will not be burdened with such cost.”

This “solution” believes Israel is entitled to any part of Palestine it wants and that the Palestinians—simply by existing—are a threat.

So despite having no army, Palestinians are lectured about the need to “demilitarise” their society, stop “glorifying” violence and teaching “hatred” in schools. Meanwhile Israel—a society built around its military, where teenagers are conscripted into the violent, occupying army—is left in charge.

Gaza and Jerusalem

Gaza is a big, weltering sore at the heart of Trump’s plan.

The deal can only go ahead if the group that rules the Gaza Strip—Hamas—is either removed or agrees to give up its arms.

How can this be achieved? An election? Or war?

The last time Palestinians had an election in 2006, Hamas won because it offered resistance.

Then, as now, the US and Israel decided they couldn’t accept that—so engineered a bloody coup attempt to try and overthrow it.

When that failed, Israel imposed its siege on Gaza. Even if Hamas agreed to another election, there’s no guarantee that the US or Israel would accept its outcome.

Trump’s plan says, “It is up to the Palestinian people to make clear that they reject the ideologies of destruction, terror and conflict.”

The message is—elect someone we like, or be punished.

Israel hopes this will be the final nail in the coffin for Palestinian presence in Jerusalem.

The plan makes concrete Trump’s 2017 announcement that all of Jerusalem should be Israel’s capital. Palestine’s capital will be pushed to towns on the outskirts of Jerusalem.

That’s hugely significant. It means the loss of the control of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, where tens of thousands of people travel to pray.

It also heralds an end to Palestinian life in the city they’ve fought to cling on to.