Obituary - Dave Waller, 1953-2020

Comrades in Norwich were saddened to hear about the death of Socialist Workers Party (SWP) member Dave Waller last month.

Dave was a member from 1977 and lived in Norwich for most of his life.

He was a print worker and an active member of various trade unions, including the National Graphical Association (NGA), followed by the Graphical, Paper and Media Union (GPMU) and then Unite.

He played a leading role in strikes.

An avid reader, Dave was largely self-taught but loved SWP meetings for education as well as organisation.

He was active in the Anti Nazi League and Rock Against Racism.

He was a wonderful man, father and comrade.

We particularly send condolences to his wife Julie, sons Jamie and Sean and his two grandchildren.

The funeral will take place on Friday, 7 Feb, 1pm, at GreenAcres Colney crematorium followed by a celebration of his life at the Fat Cat pub, Nelson Street in Norwich