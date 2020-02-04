Obituary - Dave Waller, 1953-2020

Comrades in Norwich were saddened to hear about the death of Socialist Workers Party (SWP) member Dave Waller last month.
Dave was a member from 1977 and lived in Norwich for most of his life.
He was a print worker and an active member of various trade unions, including the National Graphical Association (NGA), followed by the Graphical, Paper and Media Union (GPMU) and then Unite.
He played a leading role in strikes.
An avid reader, Dave was largely self-taught but loved SWP meetings for education as well as organisation.
He was active in the Anti Nazi League and Rock Against Racism.
He was a wonderful man, father and comrade.
We particularly send condolences to his wife Julie, sons Jamie and Sean and his two grandchildren.