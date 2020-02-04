Socialist Worker
Things they say

Issue No. 2690

‘Courtesy not least of Jeremy Corbyn’

Lord Peter Mandelson says the Tories in government is all the fault of the Labour leader

‘Nasty, bigoted’ and deluded’

Former Commons speaker John Bercow on Tory Andrea Leadsom

‘24-carat snob’

Former Commons speaker John Bercow on Tory David Cameron

‘Oleaginous’

Former Commons speaker John Bercow on Tory Michael Gove

‘A weirdo, robotic, cold and uninspiring’

Former Commons speaker John Bercow on Tory William Hague

‘We find ourselves talking again about the need to do more to ensure diversity’

Prince William complains at the Baftas

‘On way to cabinet meeting in north England with friends’

Chancellor of the exchequer Sajid Javid was excited to head to the county of north England last week

Who Says?
Tue 4 Feb 2020, 12:15 GMT
Issue No. 2690
