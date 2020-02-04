Roll out support for all-out walkout at Westex carpets

Carpet workers in West Yorkshire remained “absolutely solid” as they began the 11th week of an indefinite strike over pay.

The Unite union members at Westex carpets in Cleckheaton walked out in November after bosses imposed a pay freeze.

Workers had rejected a 2.25 percent pay offer—lower than the 3 percent annual increases made in previous years.

Kamran, a Unite rep, told Socialist Worker that strikers are “doing our best and everything that we can” to put pressure onto the company.

But he said that they had received “complete silence” from Westex management who are “bringing in yarn from other companies”.

A day of mass solidarity with trade unionists from across West Yorkshire outside the gates could help to stop yarn supplies.

Trade unionists should organise solidarity to make sure the strikers aren’t forced to return to work with a poor offer from bosses.

Send solidarity to kelvin.mawer@unitetheunion.org