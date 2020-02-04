Bromley library workers go back to work

Library workers in Bromley, south east London, went back to work on Wednesday after an all-out strike that lasted eight months.

Unite union members in the borough’s 14 libraries walked out on 6 June after subcontractor Greenwich Leisure Limited (GLL) failed to fill job vacancies.

Workers feared it would mean job cuts—which bosses confirmed at a meeting with the union in September.

The planned restructure would have seen front line posts slashed from 85 to 55 and a further ten to 15 back office roles cut.

The decision to call off the strike comes after Unite and GLL reached an agreement. A statement from Unite said, “The agreement includes new staffing structures being introduced and no compulsory redundancies.

“Agreement has also been reached on pay progression and arrears’ payments.”

Traffic wardens in Hackney, east London, were set to begin a five-day walkout on Monday of next week.

The Unite union members, who are paid the London Living Wage of £10.75 an hour, are fighting for £15 an hour from April 2020.

Other demands include an improved sick pay package.

The workers are outsourced to Apcoa.

The Unite union suspended a traffic wardens’ walkout in west London after bosses backed off from proposed job cuts.

Outsourcer Serco, which runs the service on a contract for Ealing council, wanted to axe eight out of 60 jobs.

Unite has agreed to the introduction of a new rota system in return.

It said workers could still strike on Wednesday and Thursday “if further progress is not made in the negotiations to finalise the deal”.