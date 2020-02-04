Reports round-up—Ealing tax office, Harrods ballot, RSPCA workers and more

Trade unionists rallied in solidarity with workers at a west London tax office last week. PCS union members at the HMRC office in Ealing picketed against its closure at the start of a half-day strike last Thursday and stayed out for a full day on Friday.

Vote for strikes at miserly Harrods

Workers at Harrods have delivered a “stonking majority” for strikes against poverty pay.

The west London department store is owned by the multibillion Qatari regime’s wealth fund.

Harrods bosses imposed a below-inflation pay offer.

Unite union members at the shop voted by 97 percent for strikes on an 84 percent turnout.

Strike to prevent cruelty to workers

Hundreds of Unite union members at the RSPCA animal charity are bring balloted for strikes over pay.

Workers overwhelmingly rejected management’s imposition of a new “performance-related pay” contract.

The ballot closes on Thursday 20 February.

Bexley bins refuse to take attacks

Bin workers in Bexley, south east London, are being balloted for strikes over pay and working conditions.

The Unite union members, who are outsourced to Serco, earn about £4 an hour less than colleagues in the neighbouring borough of Greenwich.

Finance workers win in east London

The Unite union has declared victory in a pay dispute by finance workers at Newham council in east London.

A dozen council tax benefit managers won a “very significant lump sum” and move to the top of the next grade of the pay scale.

Four more strikes at St George’s

Security guards at St George’s medical school in south London are set to strike for two days from Monday of next week.

The United Voices of the World (UVW) union members are fighting to be brought back in-house from subcontractor Noonan.

They plan a further two-day strike from 24 February.

Tories want to close seven care homes

Tory-run Derbyshire county council has announced plans to close seven council-run care homes.

The council claims the homes are not needed.

But its own figures show the numbers of people over 65 and with dementia are set to rise by 50 percent over the next ten years.

Activists have launched a petition.

Jeannie Robinson

Newham school strikes

Workers at two east London schools were set to strike together on Thursday of this week.

The walkouts in Newham are challenging plans for a Multi Academy Trust.

NEU union members at St Michael’s Catholic Primary School are striking against enforced academisation. Those at St Bonaventure’s School are walking out out over a transfer of employer.

Both plan a two-day strike from Wednesday of next week, and a three-day strike from Tuesday 25 February.

Send messages of support to louise.cuffaro@neu.org.uk