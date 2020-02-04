Further austerity on the way

Boris Johnson has ordered cuts of at least 5 percent to every government department. His call comes ahead of the budget on 11 March.

Johnson and chancellor Sajid Javid told cabinet ministers last week to consider scrapping programmes that don’t improve health, fight crime or tackle regional inequalities.

Johnson’s general election campaign was full of rhetoric about increasing public spending. Now he will claim the new cuts are about protecting funding for key services such as the NHS. But the Tories don’t care about our services.

Johnson’s election promise of the “biggest hospital building programme in a generation” fell apart in a day.

There is no need to cut any services—the money’s there to pay for all of them. The richest 1,000 people in Britain saw their wealth rise by £48 billion between 2018 and last year, according to the Sunday Times.

We need to fight to take the money off the fat cats, and to end Tory austerity.