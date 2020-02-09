Irish elections show angry rejection of establishment

A long term trend for progressive change has led to a significant electoral upset for the right in the Irish general election.

The major establishment parties have taken a serious kicking with 39 seats out of 160 declared by 9pm on Sunday

Sinn Fein looks poised to win up to 36 seats as it has benefited from anger with other parties. This is remarkable considering it stood only 42 candidates. Socialists were holding their seats at the time of writing.

The bosses’ parties of Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, which have alternated running the Irish state, are in trouble.

The huge personal votes amassed by key Sinn Fein figures, including party leader Mary Lou McDonald, illustrated the level of its support.

If it had run more candidates Sinn Fein would have made an even bigger breakthrough, as at least half a dozen candidates received far more votes than they needed to be elected under the proportional representation system.

Outgoing Irish taoiseach (prime minister) Leo Varadkar of Fine Gael, and the Fianna Fail leader, both received lower votes in their constituencies than Sinn Fein.

Varadkar was the first outgoing taoiseach not to top the poll in his constituency.

He had hoped the mess the British government had made of Brexit would make him appear statesman-like. But Brexit was at the bottom of issues voters cared about, ranking just 1 percent in the Irish Times newspaper exit poll.

Rather anger over health and in particular housing dominated.

Fine Gael is competing with Fianna Fail over a declining share of the vote.

After being the natural party of government for most of the history of the Irish state, Fianna Fail was decimated in 2011 for implementing European Union austerity. It is clearly still not trusted.

Fine Gael has spent the past nine years presiding over a deepening housing crisis.

In 2007 before the economic crash, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael between them took 69 percent of the vote. Now they are down to around 44 percent.

In the exit poll Sinn Fein came first except with over-65 year olds. In the age group between 18 and 34 years old, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael only got about 15 percent each.

Solidarity-People Before Profit scores 7 percent in this age group.

Socialists were holding their own. Brid Smith was re-elected in Dublin South Central on the second count after getting 9,547 votes.

Richard Boyd Barrett also won a seat for People before Profit as he topped the poll for first preferences in Dun Laoghaire. Paul Murphy of Rise also looked on course for a seat. Gino Kenny and Conor Reddy of People Before Profit and Ruth Coppinger and Mick Barry from Solidarity were in close fights for seats at the time of writing.

The Labour party did badly, punished for previous coalition deals. The Green Party were more easily forgiven for their role in earlier governments, predicted to win between nine and 14 seats. But the environmental crisis was perhaps less of an issue than predicted.

Importantly a rag bag of right wingers who stood with mix of anti-abortion and anti-immigrant bigotry generally did appallingly in the vote.

McDonald said Sinn Fein is ready to enter government and it would be undemocratic to exclude it from government formation efforts.

“I do not accept the exclusion or talk of excluding our party, a party that represents now a quarter of the electorate and I think that that is fundamentally undemocratic.”

That raises a number of prospects. Previously both Fine Gael and Fianna Fail have said they wouldn’t go into coalition with Sinn Fein. Fianna Fail seemed to be changing its mind on this as the results came in.

Establishment

Sinn Fein wants to join the establishment but is under pressure from its working class supporters not to.

But a number of other outcomes are possible. These include a left wing coalition led by Sinn Fein. A grand coalition of the right is possible as is one party getting a confidence and supply agreement rather than a coalition in order to tick along. Another election soon is probably the most likely outcome.

What is clear is that after the movements that brought marriage equality and abortion rights Ireland is changing faster than the establishment can deal with.

In a statement People Before Profit said, “We are witnessing a political earthquake. The future for the right is bleak.

“Anger at the ballot box is important—but to carry it through we need mobilisation. We need a big protest movement on housing, health and pension age. Let’s start with a real fight to get the pension age to 65.

“The future augurs very well for the left. But we will stick to our promise—not an inch to Fianna Fail and Fine Gael. We will be returning to ‘people power’ politics to resist any attacks on working people.”