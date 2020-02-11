Bus drivers in London steer to strikes after overwhelming vote for action

Bus workers in London have delivered an overwhelming vote to strike in a consultative ballot in a crucial fight over safety of workers and passengers.

Unite union members in the capital voted for strikes by an average of 97 percent on Friday last week.

Their “sick and tired” campaign focuses on demands around fatigue and exhaustion that are shattering workers’ lives.

John Murphy, Unite regional officer said, “The ballot must act as an immediate wake up call to London bus operators.

“They must take immediate action to introduce effective and comprehensive fatigue management systems.” Workers are fighting for better scheduling of shifts, full rest breaks, proper break time facilities, an ability to leave work on time and being treated with respect.

The result paves the way for a formal ballot which could see 20,000 bus workers strike together.

Unite should immediately begin a ballot and trade unionists should organise for a huge vote for strikes.

nLondon Underground workers on the Bakerloo line are preparing to strike for four days over timetable changes.

The RMT union members are due to walk out on 21, 22, 23 and 24 February.

Union members voted by 95 percent for action.