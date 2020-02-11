Shamima Begum loses legal appeal

Shamima Begum

Shamima Begum has lost the first stage of her appeal against the Tories stripping her of British citizenship.

Shamima Begum, Amira Abase and Kadiza Sultana were school student when they left Tower Hamlets, east London, in 2015. They then joined the reactionary group Isis. The Tories stripped her of British citizenship in February 2019.

The Special Immigration Appeals Commission rejected her appeal that she had been left stateless because her family are of Bangladeshi origin. Without the West’s wars in the Middle East, there would have been no Isis for Shamima Begum to join.

Some liberals accept a dangerous division between “good” and “bad Muslims”.

The British state sees any Muslim that questions British foreign policy as prone to “extremism”.

This division strengthens state-sponsored Islamophobia.

Shamima Begum should have her citizenship reinstated and be returned home.