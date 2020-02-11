Reports round up: Protest in solidarity with Turkish workers

Jam workers fight to preserve conditions

Jam workers in Histon, near Cambridge, could walk out to defend their terms and conditions.

The Unite union members at the Hain Daniels Group will “consider a ballot for industrial action” if no progress is made in talks this week.

It comes after bosses plan “radical changes” to contracts. This would give around 260 workers worse sick pay, no enhanced redundancy packages or pay protection when shifts are altered.

Workers make Hartley’s jam.

Revolt at Harrods posh people’s shop

Security guards and CCTV operators at Harrods in west London have announced a series of strikes over pay and working conditions.

Unite union members at the store plan to walk out on 22, 26 and 29 of February and on 4 and 7 March.

St Mungo’s vote for action over attacks

Hundreds of workers at the St Mungo’s housing charity across London and the south of England could be heading for strikes against a “race to the bottom”.

Over 500 Unite union members voted by 84 percent for strikes over new terms and conditions.

Cummins engineers want to stop closure

Engineering workers in Cumbernauld have voted overwhelmingly for strikes to save their jobs.

Unite union members at the North Lanarkshire plant have voted by 100 percent for strikes. The turnout in the ballot was 85 percent.

Bosses at Cummins Engineering announced before Christmas that they would close the plant.

Heathrow baggage handlers’ battle

Baggage handlers at London Heathrow Airport struck for four days for higher pay from Sunday of last week.

The Unite union members are demanding that bosses at Global Baggage Solutions pay the London Living Wage of £10.75. Workers plan a further four-day walkout from Saturday 22 February.

Woolwich ferry set to come in-house

Transport for London is to take over the running of the Woolwich Ferry in south east London.

The Unite union represents 56 workers in dispute with Briggs Marine Contractors Ltd, which holds the contract, over pay and other issues. A strike is set for 28 February.