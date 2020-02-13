As UCU members prepare for 14 days of strikes - which universities are out when?

Strikes will hit some 74 universities across Britain in February and March, as UCU union members stage 14 days of walkouts.

The action follows a magnificent eight-day strike by workers at 60 universities in November and December last year.

Union members are in dispute over five fights. One is to defend their USS pension scheme. And the other four fights are over pay, workload, equality and casualisation.

Every trade unionist and campaigner should organise to build solidarity with the strikes and visit pickets to show support.

Most places kick off next week with a two-day strike from Thursday - but at some universities, dates vary.

Make sure you don’t miss a picket line - check when your local institution is out below!

Who is out when?

STANDARD STRIKE DATES (57 universities):

20, 21, 24, 25 26 Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 March

University of Aberdeen

Bangor University

Bath Spa University

University of Bath

University of Birmingham

Bishop Grosseteste University, Lincoln

Bournemouth University

University of Bradford

University of Brighton

University of Bristol

University of Cambridge

Cardiff University

City University, London

Courtauld Institute of Art, London

University of Durham

University of East Anglia

University of Essex

University of Exeter

Glasgow Caledonian University

Glasgow School of Art

University of Glasgow

Goldsmiths College, London

Heriot-Watt University

University of Huddersfield

Imperial College London

Institute of Development Studies, Sussex

Keele University

University of Lancaster

Leeds Trinity University

University of Leeds

University of Leicester

Liverpool Hope University

University of Liverpool

University of Manchester

University of Newcastle

University of Nottingham

University of Oxford

Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh

Queen Mary University of London

Queen’s University Belfast

University of Reading

Royal College of Art, London

Scottish Association for Marine Science

Sheffield Hallam University

University of Sheffield

Soas, University of London

University of Southampton

University of St Andrews

St Mary’s University College, Belfast

University of Strathclyde

University of Sussex

UAL London College of Arts

University of Ulster

University of Wales

University of Warwick

University of Winchester

University of York

DIFFERENT STRIKE DATES (17 universities):