As UCU members prepare for 14 days of strikes - which universities are out when?

Strikes will hit some 74 universities across Britain in February and March, as UCU union members stage 14 days of walkouts.
The action follows a magnificent eight-day strike by workers at 60 universities in November and December last year.
Union members are in dispute over five fights. One is to defend their USS pension scheme. And the other four fights are over pay, workload, equality and casualisation.
Every trade unionist and campaigner should organise to build solidarity with the strikes and visit pickets to show support.
Most places kick off next week with a two-day strike from Thursday - but at some universities, dates vary.
Make sure you don’t miss a picket line - check when your local institution is out below!
Who is out when?
STANDARD STRIKE DATES (57 universities):
20, 21, 24, 25 26 Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 March
- University of Aberdeen
- Bangor University
- Bath Spa University
- University of Bath
- University of Birmingham
- Bishop Grosseteste University, Lincoln
- Bournemouth University
- University of Bradford
- University of Brighton
- University of Bristol
- University of Cambridge
- Cardiff University
- City University, London
- Courtauld Institute of Art, London
- University of Durham
- University of East Anglia
- University of Essex
- University of Exeter
- Glasgow Caledonian University
- Glasgow School of Art
- University of Glasgow
- Goldsmiths College, London
- Heriot-Watt University
- University of Huddersfield
- Imperial College London
- Institute of Development Studies, Sussex
- Keele University
- University of Lancaster
- Leeds Trinity University
- University of Leeds
- University of Leicester
- Liverpool Hope University
- University of Liverpool
- University of Manchester
- University of Newcastle
- University of Nottingham
- University of Oxford
- Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh
- Queen Mary University of London
- Queen’s University Belfast
- University of Reading
- Royal College of Art, London
- Scottish Association for Marine Science
- Sheffield Hallam University
- University of Sheffield
- Soas, University of London
- University of Southampton
- University of St Andrews
- St Mary’s University College, Belfast
- University of Strathclyde
- University of Sussex
- UAL London College of Arts
- University of Ulster
- University of Wales
- University of Warwick
- University of Winchester
- University of York
DIFFERENT STRIKE DATES (17 universities):
- Aston University: 20, 24, 25, 26, 28 Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 March
- Birkbeck College, University of London: 24, 25, 26 Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 19, 20 March
- De Montford University: 20, 21 Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17 March
- University of Dundee: 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11 March
- University of East London: 24, 25, 26 Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17 March
- Edge Hill University: 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 March
- University of Edinburgh: 24, 25, 26, 27 Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 March
- University of Greenwich: 25 Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20 March
- University of Kent: 24, 25, 26 Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17 March
- King’s College London: 24, 25, 26 Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 19, 20 March
- Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts: 24, 25, 26 Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17 March
- Loughborough University: 20, 21, 24, 25, 28 Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13 March
- Open University: 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29 Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10 March
- Roehampton University, London: 20, 21, 24, 25, 26 Feb. 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19 March
- Royal Holloway, University of London: 24, 25, 26 Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17 March
- University of Stirling: 24, 25, 26 Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17 March
- University College London: 24, 25, 26 Feb. 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 19, 20 March