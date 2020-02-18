Canada fracking pipeline faces fierce defiance

The Canadian government is ramping up attacks on indigenous First Nation land in an effort to support fossil fuel interests.

Wet’suwet’en activists have fought for years to stop the Coastal GasLink firm building a mammoth fracked gas pipeline through their territory.

On Thursday last week police enforced a Coastal GasLink injunction, removed people from the Unist’ot’en protest camp, and arrested Wet’suwet’en members.

“Indigineous people see what’s happening to us and see what’s happening to our territory and our pristine waters—and to our people on the ground, having semi-automatic weapons aimed at us,” said Wet’suwet’en spokesperson Molly Whickham.

“People are responding to that in appropriate ways.”

Surge

The attack has been met with a surge of resistance throughout Canada.

For more than a week, activists mounted blockades over a key railway line in an effort to defend First Nation land from the Canadian government.

On Monday thousands of protesters shut down central Toronto, and other large protests took place throughout Canada.

Protesters have organised resistance in cities for months, many blocking roads and occupying government offices.

“This is far from over,” said Whickham. “We’ve had day after day of invasion and we’re still here. We’re still not giving up.”