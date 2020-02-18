Bosses can’t beat us say traffic wardens

Traffic wardens in Hackney, east London, were gearing up for a protest at outsourcer Apcoa’s headquarters on Friday this week.

The demonstration will mark the end of a two-week strike by Unite union members over pay and health and safety.

They are demanding the subcontractor Apcoa pays them £15 an hour and improved sick pay.

Workers rallied outside Hackney council offices in Mill Street on Wednesday and Thursday of last week.

Isaac, a Unite member, told Socialist Worker, “We went with flags, leaflets and banners—there was a lot of noise and they knew we were there.

“We let them know that they cannot put us down.”

Isaac added that a protest at the Apcoa headquarters will mean “everybody will see us, including the boss of the company”.

The workers, who currently earn the London Living Wage of £10.75 an hour, say they are struggling to meet the cost of living in the

capital. Isaac said, “We want higher pay and better conditions of service.

“How can you work at a company for over 25 years and earn so little an hour?

“It doesn’t make sense with all the profits we’re getting in for the people at the top.”

Apcoa’s parent firm recently took out a loan of over £350 million. The credit ratings agency Moody’s reports that part of the loan will be “used to fund a £75 million distribution to shareholders”.

Its shareholders are private equity firms Strategic Value Partners and Centrebridge Partners.

Hackney Labour council should dump the company and take the work back in-house. Trade unionists must support the strike and raise money in their union branches.

Join the protest at Apcoa headquarters—Friday 21 February, 11am, Wellington House, 4-10 Cowley Rd, Uxbridge UB8 2XW. Workers’ names have been changed