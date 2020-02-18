Socialist Worker
The things they say

‘Extensive preparations have already been carried out for the budget and they will continue at pace’

A spokesman for the PM says there will be no problems delivering a budget under new Chancellor Rishi Sunak

‘To hear this from them shows that they have not been candid with us at all and takes us back to those terrible days when they were trying to kick this all under the carpet’

Charlotte Charles, mother of Harry Dunn, criticises the government following reports her son’s killer was a spy with the CIA

‘Where’s Boris? Where’s the help?’

Flood victim in Pontypridd, South Wales looks for government help

‘We can’t protect everyone’

Environment Secretary George Eustice isn’t rushing to offer that help

Who Says?
Tue 18 Feb 2020, 14:41 GMT
