Come out and join the fightback

Faced with a vicious Tory government, we need to step up the fightback outside parliament urgently.

That’s why it is so good to see university workers kick off a programme of 14 days of strikes on Thursday.

It is the first national strike under the new Tory government—and could be a focal point for those who want to fight.

The most impressive sustained resistance we’ve seen recently has come from the school climate strikers and Extinction Rebellion’s (XR) actions.

In the middle of the first four days of university walkouts, XR will march through London on Saturday. And the group has announced its next rebellion for 23 May.

We need more people taking action across Britain—over climate change, deportations, austerity and the bosses going on the offensive.

The left has to choose where to focus its energies. It can throw itself into phone banking for one uninspiring Labour leadership candidate or another.

And then it can burrow away inside the party for the next five years, waiting for a Labour government to come along.

Or we can take inspiration from the fightbacks on the streets, workplaces and campuses that are taking place and spread the fighting.

That’s where working class people’s power lies to take on the Tories and bosses wrecking the planet and our lives.