International round-up - Win for Sanders and First Nation protests in pipeline

Bernie Sanders is the frontrunner to be the Democratic Party’s presidential candidate after a landslide victory in Nevada last Saturday.

He swept the state, winning twice the number of votes of the second placed Joe Biden.

The win follows victories in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Sanders looks more likely than ever to take on Donald Trump in the US presidential elections in November.

The Democratic Party establishment is running out of ways to stop him. Sanders is a self-proclaimed socialist—and he is hugely outperforming big business favourites Biden and Pete Buttigieg.

Polls show that Sanders and Biden are neck and neck for the South Carolina primary on Saturday. And on 3 March—“Super Tuesday”—he is expected to sweep California and Texas.

Both are key states in winning the nomination.

A Sanders victory will be a sign of the radicalisation among the working class in the US.

But it won’t indicate a transformation of the corporate nature of the Democratic Party.

More First Nation protests in the pipeline

The Canadian government and Coastal Gaslink bosses have doubled down pressure on the Wet’suwet’en First Nation Group.

The fossil fuel firm wants access to Wet’suwet’en land to construct a huge gas pipe.

Canadian police began mass arrests over two weeks ago at a protest camp blocking the construction of the pipeline.

In solidarity, activists from the Mohawk First Nation set up rail blockades—one of which is now entering its third week.

The state and bosses are also using court injunctions to try to block protests.

“You cannot injunct justice,” said protest organiser Natalie Knight.

“We will continue holding solidarity actions until the demands of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs have been met.”

The Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, a key leadership body, is demanding that police vacate their land before they will negotiate with the Canadian state.