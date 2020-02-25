Transport round up: No service across the Bakerloo Tube line

The Bakerloo line of the London Underground ground to a halt last weekend as workers staged a solid four-day walkout from Friday of last week.

The RMT union members are fighting for “passenger and staff safety in the face of timetable changes bulldozed through by London Underground bosses”.

Workers were joined at the Elephant and Castle depot by striking UCU university union members and students from the London College of Communication.

Mick Cash, RMT general secretary, called on Tube bosses and Labour mayor of London Sadiq Khan to “wake up and take seriously the impact on staff of their timetable changes”. “You cannot place intolerable stress and pressure on Tube drivers that impacts on their safety-critical role,” he said.

“That is what this dispute is all about.”

Dial-a-Strike for higher pay and dignity at work

Hundreds of workers at Transport for London (TfL) planned to strike together for higher pay on Friday.

Around 300 workers on Dial-a-Ride buses and 300 other TfL workers are fighting against a 1 percent pay officer.

They include revenue protection officers, road enforcement officers, compliance officers and others.

The Unite union members struck at the end of last month. This time Woolwich Ferry workers will join the day of industrial action in the first of three planned walkouts over pay, terms and conditions.

Unite members plan a further two walkouts in March and April. Unite regional officer, Simon McCartney said, “TfL staff in the control centre are the eyes and ears of the capital.

“They are having their holidays slashed by TfL bosses for no good reason.

“These workers play a crucial role ensuring London’s roads run smoothly and without them parts of London could become gridlocked.

“Meanwhile TfL has bulldozed through a derisory 1 percent pay increase for TfL workers.”

Trade unionists should join the picket lines outside TfL’s Palestra House in Southwark and the

Dial-a-Ride depots across the capital.