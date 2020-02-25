Reports round-up: Anti-racism in Scotland, Addaction strike, RSCPA ballot and more

Anti-racism in Scotland

Around 100 people joined the Stand Up To Racism (SUTR) Scotland conference in Glasgow last Saturday.

Workshops discussed the hostile environment and the new immigration bill, institutional racism, the rise of the far right and a host of other topics.

The conference showed how vital it is to unite. People discussed how racism divides and turns people against each other—which weakens the working class a whole.

Delegates spoke about how battling racism plays a crucial role in challenges the wider injustices in society.

Some speakers put out a demand that anti-racist campaigns should link up with those involved in other struggles, such as independence activists or Extinction Rebellion.

They argued that fighting racism, climate change or austerity requires a mass collective response.

There was a strong trade union presence at the conference, including from the Unison, Unite, PCS, RMT and UCU unions.

Weyman Bennett, SUTR co-convenor, urged people to join the national demonstration against racism on 21 March in Glasgow.

Addaction workers get ready for strike

Health workers in Wigan and Leigh were set to launch five days of strikes over pay on Thursday.

Unison union members at the Addaction charity plan to walkout on Thursday and Friday this week.

This is set to be followed by more strikes on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

Workers were outsourced from the NHS to the charity, which runs the alcohol and drug rehabilitation service on a contract to Wigan council.

Bosses at Addaction have refused to honour their promise to pay workers the NHS rate of pay.

Harrods pay action off for secret deal

The Unite union suspended a planned walkout by security guards and CCTV operators at Harrods last week.

Workers had been set to strike against poverty pay on Saturday until bosses came back with a new offer.

Unite is recommending that workers vote to accept the new pay offer—the details of which are “confidential”.

A belly flop for lifeguard action

The Unite union suspended a planned walkout by lifeguards in Blackburn and Darwen as a “goodwill gesture” ahead of talks.

Some 14 lifeguards were set to strike for four days from Friday of last week.

A job reevaluation by the council will see lifeguards employed on a lower grade and see their pay plunge by up to £3,000 a year.

Unite should call further strikes.

Strike vote lets the cat out of the bag

Workers at the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) have voted for strikes.

The Unite union members voted by 73 percent to strike over management’s imposition of new “performance pay” contracts.

New train strike dates announced

Workers on the South Western Railway network are preparing for a fresh round of strikes.

The RMT union members are fighting to defend their jobs from the rollout of driver only operation services.

They are planning to walk out for 24 hours from 10am on 9 March and for a further 24 hours on 12 March.

Bosses should guarantee the role of the guard on future services and axe these attacks. Workers struck for 27 days in December. Their union, and other rail unions, should call further action soon.