‘We will strike until we win,’ say traffic wardens

Traffic wardens in Hackney, east London, have vowed to keep up the fight over pay and terms and conditions.

Around 50 Unite union members rounded off a two-week strike on Friday of last week.

The workers, who are currently on the London Living Wage of £10.75 an hour, are demanding £15 an hour and better terms and conditions.

Outsourcing giant Apcoa manages parking services on a contract to Labour-run Hackney council.

Onay Kasab, Unite regional organiser, said, “The message to Apcoa on the last day of the strike is very clear. We want £15 an hour, we want improved sick pay and better annual leave.

“The message to Hackney council is, stick to your election manifesto and take the service back in house.

“The message to Apcoa and Hackney is, unless you give us what we want we will take action. Next time we will be out for a month—we will strike until we win.”

Trade unionists should build solidarity for the traffic wardens’ fight and get ready to join them on the picket lines again.