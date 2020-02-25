The things they say

‘We got enough problems with South Korea with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year?’

Donald Trump reacts to the film Parasite winning the Best Picture Oscar

‘Can we get like Gone with the Wind back please?’

Donald Trump continues

‘Who are the bombers? You can’t say stuff, because it’s racism, but it will generally be males of a Muslim persuasion’

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary calls for profiling of Muslim men at airports

‘Thirty years ago it was the Irish’

Ryanair’s O’Leary adds to his target list

‘Loyalty is admirable’

Opening words of a column by Annunziata Rees-Mogg, who has defected from the Conservative Party to the Brexit Party and then back again within the past 12 months