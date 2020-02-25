John Tregale, 1946-2020

John Tregale, our West London Socialist Workers Party (SWP) comrade died on 16 February. He was in hospital undergoing treatment for complications following recent heart surgery.

John was absolutely committed to the party and its politics.

For years before his illness he never missed a Saturday sale or a branch meeting.

Sales with John were a real pleasure and the banter often hilarious.

But he combined the levity with a deadly seriousness about the politics and about the importance of being out there on the street.

He had the rare ability to convince people, to listen to them, never to lecture them, and to be friendly all the time he was demolishing their arguments.

People seemed to enjoy the experience of arguing politics with John. He was very well informed and widely read. At branch meetings when the speaker didn’t turn up, John would just quietly step forward and give the introduction himself, with no notes but combining knowledge with great enthusiasm.

Because he wanted everyone he talked with to understand and be excited by our politics, his contributions were always informative and engaging.

John was a one-off, a giant, irrepressible, irreplaceable and he’ll be very sadly missed, both by the comrades who worked with him and by his many friends.

We send sincere condolences to them and most particularly to his family.