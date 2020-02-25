Fight against transphobia

The Tories could drop plans to give trans people the right to self-identify under the guise of “protecting children”, according to the Sunday Times newspaper.

It reports that the Tories will formally respond—after a long delay—to a consultation into reforming the Gender Recognition Act (GRA) 2004.

Trans people are made to go through a medical diagnosis, wait two years to legally change their gender and pay a £140 fee. Self-identification would allow trans people to change their legal gender after affirming it to a registrar.

The Scottish government is also pushing ahead with its own consultation of the GRA and says it’s committed to reform by 2021.

Many of those opposed to GRA reform rely on the transphobic trope that trans women are men who want to invade women’s spaces. There was a backlash after the left wing Morning Star newspaper published a disgraceful cartoon last week based on that idea, for which it was forced to apologise.

Socialist Worker supports self-identification.