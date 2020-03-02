Letters- Students are supporting the strikes at our universities

At York university we are trying to get campus campaigns to work together through the Students Support the Strike group.

We have been approached by a lecturer who wants to arrange teach-outs about climate change.

I think it’s really important to link struggles in the UCU union strikes.

I’m in my third year and some of the other students are thinking, why are the strikes happening again?

But we need to have the argument that disruptions in the form of strikes are the fault of the management, not the lecturers, and we will not be divided.

Isabel Ringrose, York university

In Cambridge we made fake money with the face of our universities vice chancellor, Stephen Toope, on it to represent how much he is paid compared to other staff.

Everyone threw them as paper planes into the senate house.

A local drill artist who’s in sixth form near by also performed a track he wrote about the strikes.

Oisin Challen-Flynn,Cambridge university

At Bristol university the picket lines and rallies organised have been a good size with quite a few students on them.

We have also organised teach?outs on climate change and decolonising education. There has been a lot of talk among students about getting fees reimbursed.

We have been opposing this idea and having the argument that this undermines the strike.

Emily Tubb, Bristol university

lIn Newcastle we have set up a student solidarity group so we can raise awareness about the strikes.

Picket lines are where strikes are made or broken.

The main thing that we can do as students is to go down to join the pickets.

Ciaran Wakefield, Newcastle university

Underfunding in the NHS is causing misery

Tory health secretary Matt Hancock says that the NHS can cope with the Coronavirus.

But how will it when it’s not coping now?

The BBC recently released a report—based on NHS England data—that shows understaffing and ­underfunding lead to longer waiting times.

In an article about the report, a 93 year old woman who waited six hours on a trolley in a hospital corridor is mentioned. London’s Hillingdon Hospital where she was admitted is considered to be “unsafe”.

One senior NHS figure described the state of its buildings as “appalling—the worst of any hospital in London”.

The NHS as a whole is short of 40,000 nurses and 10,000 doctors, meaning that the pressure on staff is immense and many work unpaid hours to fill the gaps. It is also grossly underfunded.

Jim Fagan, East London

Austerity means lower life expectancy

A new report carried out by the Health Foundation has found that life ­expectancy is getting shorter for those living in poorer areas.

There are many factors causing this trend—from access to good healthcare to being stressed and overworked.

One root cause is austerity. It is responsible for cuts to the NHS, education and transport services

It has led to the privatisation of services, making them less accessible for working class people.

The damage austerity has done to British society is shocking.

It is a wonder that the Conservatives have managed to win an election on the promise of tackling austerity—it was them who initiated the cuts. The ruling class has such a disconnect from the priorities of the public.

And they don’t understand what life is like under austerity.

While many voters have been swayed by Brexit arguments to vote Conservative we must, as the general public, demand the government provide relief from austerity.

The alternative is decreased standards of living and lower life expectancy.

Francesca Yepes, Sheffield

Why I’m leaving the Labour Party

On the night of 12 December 2019 I decided to join the Labour Party. Jeremy Corbyn had conquered my heart and my hope for a better future.

I saw him as a beacon of light in the fight against the fascist and neoliberal advances within and outside Europe.

Today is 23 February and I’ve decided to cancel my Labour membership.

I was not captivated by any of the candidates for the new leader.

Rebecca Long-Bailey was the most appealing to me, mainly because she worked with Corbyn during the last campaign.

But most importantly, the leadership election is secondary to action.

I’ve lived in a town for the last 14 years, and I’ve seen it getting rotten because of inequality. There are more people living in the streets than I can remember.

But the Labour Party is only interested in votes.

I also think Labour adheres to everything each interest group presents it with. That is dangerous.

Although a party has to be vocal about its values and the people it represents, it has to be done from a unifying view.

I’m not sure if the answer to this debacle is to have another strong party to the left of Labour, but one thing is for sure—British political life has to be vigorously shaken to start a new wave of change.

Laura Medina Valencia, by email

Prisoner’s thank you

I would appreciate you expressing my greetings to those who have sent me cards.

It has happened on and off over the years as part of an article suggesting Socialist Worker readers write to prisoners over the holiday season.

Thank you very much.

Richard Southern, A3952AE ,HMP Berwyn, Bridge Road Wrexham Industrial Estate, Wrexham, North Wales, LL13 9QE

Floods are a result of crisis

The combination of an unwillingness to take the steps needed to reduce global warming—and failure to take measures to address it is a recipe for disasters.

David Hughes,On Facebook

We need to do some collective thinking about how the climate movement responds to these flooding events.

It’s necessary to raise concrete demands in the context of the wider struggle for system change.

Huw Williams,On Facebook

There is one silver lining

One good piece of news to come out of coronavirus is that failed Tory tosspot and left wing placard crusher, the BBC’s Nick Robinson, has decided to self?isolate.

Hopefully this will long continue.

John Curtis,Ipswich

On Labour leadership

Keir Starmer will win. It’s in the bag, but Labour will be in the political wilderness for at least another ten years.

Thomas Ness,On Facebook

Brexit will grow divisions

I was sickened by the post-Brexit celebrations and the gloating of pro?Brexit supporters.

Brexit will continue to be a divisive issue—these wounds will not heal.

John Costello, Wolverhampton