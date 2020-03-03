Striking trinity of east London schools take on academisation

Workers at St Michael’s, St Bonaventure’s and St Bede’s schools in east London struck over academisation last week.

NEU union members at St Michael’s and St Bonaventure’s in Newham walked out on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of last week.

Workers at St Bede’s, in the neighbouring borough of Redbridge, joined the walkout on the third day. This was the first time workers at St Bede’s have struck against the Brentwood Diocese’s academisation plans.

The Diocese wants the schools to become part of its giant Catholic Multi Academy Trust (Mat).

St Michael’s workers met with parents to discuss how to build the fight against plans to turn their school into an academy. They are asking the governing body to halt the process for three years while a working party discusses all alternatives.

NEU members at St Bonaventure’s met for two hours of discussion. There was determination that their school should not become part of a Mat.

NEU members agreed to a pause of industrial action this week to allow for talks and then go ahead with a three?day strike over the following four weeks.

The threat of serious strikes, with growing support from parents, advances the likelihood that the governing body will agree not to pursue academisation for a number of years.