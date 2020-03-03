There’s nought to make you cross about Noughts and Crosses adaptation

Malorie Blackman’s dystopian novel series Noughts and Crosses has been on school curriculums for years.

Now the story has come to TV.

It’s set in Albion, part of the oppressive world of the Crosses—the Black ruling class—and the Noughts—the white poor.

There are reflections of racism in society today—in the racist slurs, mispronunciation of names, and barriers to opportunity.

The first episode focuses on police violence and stop and search.

Noughts and Crosses is also a love story.

Sephy is a Cross and daughter of the home secretary. Callum is a Nought, and the son of their maid.

It also highlights challenges facing young people today.

Callum is considering joining the army in a bid to escape poverty, for instance.

Masali Baduza breaks through with her confident performance as Sephy.

Paterson Joseph as home secretary Kamal Hadley and Helen Baxendale as Callum’s mother both do well in their roles.

Stormzy features later in the series, playing newspaper editor Kolawale, in a specially created role.

This long-awaited TV adaptation weaves Blackman’s sensitive storytelling with contemporary themes of racism and identity.

Starts Thursday 9pm on BBC1 and bbc.co.uk/iplayer

Love Music Hate Racism in Glasgow — Love Punk Hate Racism

Love Music Hate Racism (LMHR) is holding a series of gigs in Glasgow to build support for the 21 March Stand Up To Racism demonstration.

LMHR is delighted to team up with the Glasgow Film Festival to hold the White Riot After Party, following the story of Rock Against Racism. DJ Jim Spence will dig into his extensive 70s punk collection to blast your ears.

The Fuck Boris Ensemble—a one-night-only supergroup featuring members from Man of Moon, The Kidney Flowers, Heir of The Cursed and Tights—will also provide a live set.

The following week LMHR will hold a very special gig at Glasgow’s beautiful Drygate.

The stella lineup features Zor—a fiery, eastern European, traditional gypsy five?piece that is part of Ando Glaso, which encourages greater understanding and participation in the cultural heritage of the Roma people in Scotland.

It also features Kioko, a Birmingham-based band whose pop and reggae infused sound is heavily influenced by Jamaican and Caribbean music.

As well as The Wakes—Glasgow’s ultimate Folk‘n’Roll band.