Socialist Worker
Socialist Worker
SUBSCRIBEABOUTGET IN TOUCHDONATE
Socialist Worker

Detainee died ‘in plain sight’

Issue No. 2694
Prince Kwabena Fosu

Prince Kwabena Fosu (Pic: Inquest)

A man died from dehydration, malnutrition and hypothermia “in plain sight” in a detention centre, an inquest has found.

Prince Kwabena Fosu, a 31 year old Ghanaian, died in Harmondsworth in 2012. He was left in an isolation cell for six days without bedding while he suffered from a psychotic illness.

The coroner, Chinyere Inyama, said that “almost unbelievably” Prince died “in plain sight”.

His death was partly due to “gross failure” by agencies at Harmondsworth to see Prince’s deteriorating condition, the jury said. The inquest heard that five layers of subcontracting lay behind health services for detainees.

The Home Office outsourced Harmondsworth to multinational GEO Group.

The GEO Group subcontracted health care to Nestore Primecare Services, which subcontracted the recruitment of doctors to The Jersey Practice GP surgery in west London.

And it then relied on a supply agency, Beacon Care Services Ltd.

The detention centres should be closed.

Click here to subscribe to our daily morning email newsletter 'Breakfast in red'

Article information
News
Tue 3 Mar 2020, 14:16 GMT
Issue No. 2694
Share this article
Related
Tags
Mobile users! Don't forget to add Socialist Worker to your home screen.