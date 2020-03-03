Detainee died ‘in plain sight’

A man died from dehydration, malnutrition and hypothermia “in plain sight” in a detention centre, an inquest has found.

Prince Kwabena Fosu, a 31 year old Ghanaian, died in Harmondsworth in 2012. He was left in an isolation cell for six days without bedding while he suffered from a psychotic illness.

The coroner, Chinyere Inyama, said that “almost unbelievably” Prince died “in plain sight”.

His death was partly due to “gross failure” by agencies at Harmondsworth to see Prince’s deteriorating condition, the jury said. The inquest heard that five layers of subcontracting lay behind health services for detainees.

The Home Office outsourced Harmondsworth to multinational GEO Group.

The GEO Group subcontracted health care to Nestore Primecare Services, which subcontracted the recruitment of doctors to The Jersey Practice GP surgery in west London.

And it then relied on a supply agency, Beacon Care Services Ltd.

The detention centres should be closed.