Don’t let bosses boot out leading PCS union rep Paul Williams

The PCS union has launched a campaign against the victimisation of leading rep Paul Williams.

Bosses at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) have threatened Paul, a member of the PCS’s national executive committee, with compulsory redundancy.

It comes during a long?running dispute which has seen Paul organise and lead national strikes.

DVSA bosses have spent years trying to get rid of Paul, first launching a grievance against him in 2016, which they were eventually forced to drop in August 2018.

Yet in July that year they announced a “reorganisation” in Paul’s workplace that put him at risk of redundancy in February last year.

Blocked

Paul has applied for 23 jobs in DVSA over the past year but has been repeatedly blocked or rejected.

He says recent job offers have involved demands that he reduce his facility time, and even that he must agree to hold no union posts or positions.

To begin the campaign the PCS launched a petition in Paul’s defence last week.

It already had more than 900 signatures as Socialist Worker went to press.