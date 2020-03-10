Final week to win massive strike vote in Royal Mail

Royal Mail workers are campaigning hard to win a national strike ballot by the biggest majority possible.

The voting continues until next Tuesday. This week the workers’ CWU union urged, “Be brave, be relentless, be the union”.

On Thursday and Friday last week hundreds of well-supported workplace meetings were held that underlined workers’ commitment to a fightback.

There is deep anger that last year a 97 percent vote for action on a 76 percent turnout was declared illegal after court action.

Managers have been mobilised in an effort to persuade workers not to vote for action this time. But the tactic seems to be backfiring.

One Royal Mail worker commented, “Our area manager basically secured a 100 percent Yes vote with his inability to answer any questions or defend the actions of Royal Mail.

“What a plum.”

Another worker adds, “It is not just that our jobs are at risk.

“What is also at risk is a decent, reliable postal service. The public will also be the losers.”

Royal Mail bosses have shown they are determined to ram through their attacks. A big vote for action must be followed as soon as possible by hard-hitting action.

And other workers must give solidarity.

No to Sizewell C nuke plant

Around 150 people attended a public meeting in the small Suffolk town of Halesworth last week to discuss opposition to the planned construction of Sizewell C nuclear power station.

The case for cancelling the facility is unanswerable. It will devastate the nearby area of natural beauty.

In addition it will be situated on a coastal area suffering from active erosion.

The meeting’s mood of doom was lifted when a speaker from the floor urged the audience to get on the streets like the French Yellow Vests.

They responded with enthusiasm to the call to emulate the young people protesting during Greta Thunberg’s recent Bristol rally.

A march is being organised in nearby Woodbridge.

Kevin Wingfield