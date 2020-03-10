Reports round up: Deal agreed at Harrods

Security guards and CCTV operators at Harrods department store in west London have accepted a deal over pay and working conditions.

Unite union members had threatened a walkout.

Bosses and Unite have agreed to keep the details of the deal confidential.

The union said, “The deal ensures pay parity between security staff and any future pay deals will be consistently applied across the board.

“Staff will also not have to attend training sessions on their days off.”

Sacking could see BT Enterprise fight

Workers at BT Enterprise, an arm of telecoms giant BT, could be heading for strikes over redundancies.

A CWU union member was served with a compulsory redundancy notice last week.

Bosses at BT Enterprise, which provides IT and communications services to businesses and public sector bodies, are pushing through a downsizing programme.

A statement from the CWU South East Central branch said that “there is no other choice” but to request a ballot for industrial action.

RSPCA workers are ready to bite back

Workers at the RSPCA animal welfare charity are on course for walkouts after talks broke down last week.

The Unite union members are fighting against bosses’ imposition of a new performance-related pay contract.

Unite regional officer Jesika Parmar said the union had “no alternative but to announce strike dates” after talks at the Acas conciliation service produced no movement.

Fury at chalet firm’s shilly-shallying

Workers at the Stately?Albion company have voted for strikes over pay.

Unite union members at the chalet company will begin an overtime ban on 13 March, followed by a series of nine one-day strikes in April and May.

Swansea protest focuses on Shell

About 20 people braved rain and cold winds to protest outside a Shell petrol station in Sketty, Swansea, last week.

They handed out leaflets to passers-by and had conversations about climate chaos.

They pointed to Shell’s leading role in ensuring nothing is done to stop global warming.

Heather Falconer