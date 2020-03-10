Transport round up: No delays in campaign to build big Tube strike vote

Workers on the London Underground are driving through a campaign to get a solid yes vote in their strike ballot.

The RMT union members are fighting for better pay. Strikes could see around 10,000 workers take action, bringing the capital’s underground network to a standstill.

The union wants a pay deal that “fully recognises” the working conditions, which include “creaking infrastructure and surging levels of violence”.

The ballot closes on Tuesday 31 March.

Workers should build a huge vote for strikes and win the pay rise they deserve.

Meanwhile, revenue control inspectors (RCI) at Transport for London have returned a huge vote for strikes over the introduction of a new job role.

RCIs, who check tickets across the capital’s transport network, voted by 97 percent to strike.

The RMT union members are battling the imposition of a new grade called a “Revenue Collection Officer”. Workers in the new roles will be paid £10,000 less and have slightly less responsibility than RCI’s.

The RCIs could strike on Friday 27 March.

This would coincide with a walkout by Dial-a-Ride bus workers and a range of revenue protection workers who are members of the Unite union.

Workers at catering firm Rail Gourmet were set to strike for three days from Wednesday this week against dodgy working conditions.

RMT union members at the Paddington depot in west London have raised a host of demands over dangerous working conditions.

The RMT union suspended a strike on South Western Railway (SWR) after bosses agreed to talks.

Workers are fighting over driver-only operated (DOO) train services. Bosses want to introduce a new system where guards don’t close the doors.

But strikers say drivers closing doors is unsafe for vulnerable passengers. They can’t always see down the entire platform from the front of the train.

Month of struggle to take off at Heathrow Airport

Bosses at London Heathrow Airport are braced for a month of strikes as two groups of baggage handlers fight for higher pay and union rights.

Unite union members at baggage handling firms GBS Ltd and Verlander plan to walk out on Saturday.

It will mark the beginning an eight-day walkout by specialist baggage handlers, employed by subcontractor GBS Solutions, in their long?running fight for higher pay. They are demanding at least the London Living Wage of £10.75 an hour.

Verlander workers are fighting after bosses said a pay rise and union agreement would not apply to those who had recently started.

Baggage

They operate the Terminal 3 luggage belt and transport and load baggage for One World Alliance, Virgin Atlantic, Emirates and freight for the International Airline Group.

Unite officer Wayne King said, “Vanderlande’s transparent attempts at union-busting have bolstered our member’s determination to achieve a fair pay deal for all staff.

“Vanderlande’s strong arm tactics mean the airport now faces Easter holiday chaos and delays across March and April that will impact air travel.”

Verlander workers plan 48-hour walkouts from 27 March and 3 April and a 24-hour one on 9 April.

And GBS workers plan a further walkout from 26 March until 2 April.