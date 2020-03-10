Misery after Brazil landslides

At least 32 people have died after landslides and heavy rain in the south east of Brazil last week. Dozens are missing.

Authorities in the region declared a “public calamity” situation, as homes were left buried under mud and rubble.

And flooding in Rio de Janeiro has displaced more than 5,000 people. Mayor of Rio Marcelo Crivella blamed residents “throwing trash onto hillsides, in storm drains and in the street.”

Landslides also hit Brazil in January, killing at least 54 and leaving some 30,000 without homes.

February saw the heaviest rain in Sao Paulo since records began.

Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro responded by saying that authorities were doing everything they could but “could not help everyone”.

Bolsanaro’s climate denial, rampant destruction of rainforest and more extreme weather conditions will mean more suffering for those who are already some of the poorest in society