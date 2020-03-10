What's on: Mrs Puntila and her man Matti

Bertolt Brecht’s classic master and servant comedy is given a gender-switched adaptation by award-winning novelist and playwright Denise Mina.

When Argyll landowner Mrs Puntila is drunk, she’s a generous and kind-hearted boss who convinces everyone they can have a bright future under her wing.

When she’s sober, she’s a cruel and greedy tyrant. Behind the scenes, her shrewd chauffeur Matti—who in one scene reads a copy of Socialist Worker—irons out her drunken mishaps while pursuing a hopeless romance with her daughter Eva.

Mrs Puntila is played by beloved actor Elaine C Smith. Lyceum favourite Steven McNicoll is her put-upon servant.

Murat Daltaban returns to direct this entertaining class-conscious comedy.

Showing at the Lyceum, Edinburgh until 21 March, then at Tramway, Glasgow, 25 March-11 April. Tickets from £14

Imran Perretta—The ­Destructors

Imran Perretta explores ideas of state power and identity in his major new film work.

The film draws on the artist’s own experience as a young man of Bangladeshi heritage.

It explores experiences of marginalisation and oppression.

The film is set in the Bangladeshi community of east London borough Tower Hamlets.

Its script is informed by conversations with young Muslim men invited to take part in a series of roundtable discussions about issues affecting them.

The film borrows its title from Graham Greene’s 1954 short story The Destructors. The book explores a generation of young men and their perceived capacity for destruction in a society marred by inequality.

Perretta’s links this story of post-war disaffection to the current period of state-sponsored Islamophobia.

Film installation at Baltic, Gateshead. Sat 14 Mar—28 Jun 2020. Free